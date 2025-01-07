Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMNR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $269,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

