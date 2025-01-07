Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

