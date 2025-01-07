Barclays PLC Buys 15,551 Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skye Bioscience were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,563,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 265,210 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 186.9% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,434,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 934,634 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $10,425,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tuan Tu Diep sold 19,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $97,250.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,472.41. This trade represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $411,904.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,816.77. This trade represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,431 shares of company stock worth $1,160,360 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Skye Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

