Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,231 Shares of ProShares On-Demand ETF (NYSEARCA:OND)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares On-Demand ETF (NYSEARCA:OND – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares On-Demand ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares On-Demand ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OND stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. ProShares On-Demand ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $844,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.
About ProShares On-Demand ETF
