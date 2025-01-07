Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $849,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

KBWP stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

