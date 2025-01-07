Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 277.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,549,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,790 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 272,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 215,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 890,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 180,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Carter purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 43,311 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $81,857.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,489,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,916.86. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 172,400 shares of company stock worth $327,879. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

