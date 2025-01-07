Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.