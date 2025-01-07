Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $161,358.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,079.28. The trade was a 24.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $136,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,940.60. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,002 shares of company stock worth $3,632,824. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

