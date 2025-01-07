Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 238,360 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

