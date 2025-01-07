VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,550 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital India ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Digital India ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000.

VanEck Digital India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGIN opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About VanEck Digital India ETF

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

