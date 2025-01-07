E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,709 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in E2open Parent by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in E2open Parent by 219.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period.

Shares of ETWO opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

