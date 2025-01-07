Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XJUN. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.