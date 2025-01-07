Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 99.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

ONL opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

