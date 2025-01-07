Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $57,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,505.62. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,475. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

