Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

IMCV stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

