Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,519 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000.

TSDD opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

