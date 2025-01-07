Jane Street Group LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDD opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

