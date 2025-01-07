Jane Street Group LLC Sells 24,326 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $984.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.