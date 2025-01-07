Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,229. This represents a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,170.75. The trade was a 11.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,080. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

