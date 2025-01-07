Barclays PLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

