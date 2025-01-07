Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 1,579.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.4 %

PDS stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

