HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.48. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

