Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 268.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

