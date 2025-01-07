Barclays PLC Takes $200,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $129,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 267.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $315.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

