Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 4,321 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,823.6% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMAY opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.