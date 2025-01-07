Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRC shares. StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Virco Mfg. Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

