Barclays PLC Invests $202,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

