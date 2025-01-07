Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $282.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $92,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,995.92. This trade represents a 13.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,303,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,512. This represents a 2,325.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,327 shares of company stock valued at $337,581. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

