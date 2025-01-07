Barclays PLC Purchases 25,116 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

