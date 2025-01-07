Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 18,360 Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the third quarter worth $89,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter valued at $332,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alumis during the third quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Alumis Price Performance

Alumis stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Alumis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

