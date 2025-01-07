TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 324.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 902,159 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 344,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 441,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 135,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TTEC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

