Barclays PLC Buys 46,370 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $106,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143,473.10. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $29,726.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at $343,195.65. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.