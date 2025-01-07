Barclays PLC Increases Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 1,428.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

