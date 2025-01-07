Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in eHealth by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 29.0% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 99,618 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eHealth by 43.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.