Barclays PLC Grows Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NET Power were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NET Power by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Price Performance

NET Power stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Insider Activity

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 431,009 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $5,499,674.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $852,007.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 837,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,534.65. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,662,089 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NET Power Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

