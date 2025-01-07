Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $265.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,346 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $265,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

