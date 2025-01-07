Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 38.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bioventus by 5,367.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE BVS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $113,018.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,355.86. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

Bioventus Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.