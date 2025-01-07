Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,237 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TGS stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.80. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

