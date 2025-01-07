Jane Street Group LLC Has $480,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULST. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after purchasing an additional 138,212 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 566,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,246 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 468,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 76,726 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ULST stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

