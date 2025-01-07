Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

