Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

