Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,109,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 377,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,790,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $333,564,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,929,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,036,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 93.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

