Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

