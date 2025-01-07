Jane Street Group LLC Has $483,000 Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 256.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. The trade was a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

AOMR stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

