Fernbridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46,366 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

