FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 264,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 400,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 199,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 180,205 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

