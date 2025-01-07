Jane Street Group LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 569,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,539,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.