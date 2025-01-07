ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 247,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 301,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 171,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

ORIC stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,286.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,764 shares in the company, valued at $884,005.92. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,205.44. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

