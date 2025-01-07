BNP Paribas Has $85.34 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,653,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,320,300,000 after acquiring an additional 873,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

