Principal Street Partners LLC Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,601 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 651,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $121,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,043,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,548,370,000 after buying an additional 533,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

